Abducted youth's skeleton recovered, mob kills alleged kidnapper in Ctg

Police in Chattogram recovered the skeletal remains of a young man from a hilly area bordering Kadalpur and Rangunia on Monday morning, 13 days after his reported abduction.

The kidnapped and murdered youth, Shibli Sadiq Hridoy was the manager of a poultry farm in Kadalpur. He, also a student of Kadalpur School and College, was kidnapped from his workplace on 28 August night, police said.

Raozan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah al Harun that two individuals were arrested in connection with the abduction of Sadiq and subsequently landed in jail through legal proceedings. Another individual by the name of Umongching Marma was also arrested on Sunday.

Acting on the information provided by Umongching, law enforcement officers proceeded to Kadalpur on Monday morning to retrieve the victim's remains.

However, while attempting to recover the skeletal remains, locals snatched Umongching from police custody and subjected him to indiscriminate beating, leaving him dead on the spot.

Simultaneously, three police personnel sustained injuries, and a police vehicle was also ransacked during the incident, the OC claimed.

According to the case statement, Sadiq's mother reported a kidnapping case to the Raozan police station on 7 September, 11 days after he had gone missing. In the abduction case, she accused six youths, including Umongchhing Marma, Suichingmung Marma, Angthuimung Marma, and Ukyathawai Marma.

According to the primary investigation, approximately two months prior, Sadiq, the manager of the farm, had a scuffle with its workers –people belonging to ethnic minority groups. However, the issue was resolved through the farm owner's intervention. Tragically, exactly two months later, Sadiq was abducted.

Naheed Akter, the mother of Sadiq, revealed that her son had made a desperate distress call to his father's phone shortly after his abduction. In the call, Sadiq urgently informed his parents that he was being forcibly taken away in a car by a group of unidentified individuals.

Following this alarming call, the kidnappers reached out to the family once again, this time demanding a substantial ransom of Tk15 lakh. After tense negotiations, the family reluctantly paid Tk2 lakh as ransom in hopes of securing Sadiq's safe release.

Despite complying with their demands, the family has yet to ensure the safe return of their son.