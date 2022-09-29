9 sued under DSA for derogatory FB posts on AL MP Nadwi, his wife

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 08:19 pm

Nine persons have been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for posting derogatory remarks on Facebook about Awami League MP Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi and his wife, IIUC Board of Trustees member Rizia Reza Chowdhury.

The case was filed with Chattogram Cyber Tribunal on Thursday (29 September). The court later ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for further investigation into the case.

The accused are Shoain Bin Habib, Sharif Ahmed, Yousuf Bin Hossain Khan, AASM Ehsanul Haque, Yousuf Ahmed, Kabir Ahmed, Iqbal Hafiz, Saiful Islam and Mahmud Minhaz.

The plaintiff in the case, Mizanur Rahman said, "The case was filed with the Cyber Tribunal against the nine accused for derogatory Facebook posts against the couple." 

Advocate Asaduzzaman Khan, the plaintiff's lawyer, said, "The accused have been posting offensive remarks on Facebook about MP Nadwi and his wife, Rizia. These acts are punishable crimes according to 24, 25 and 29 sections of DSA."

DSA / DSA case / Digital Security Act (DSA) / derogatory FB posts / Derogatory comments

