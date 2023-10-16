9 sued, including 4 cops, over ex-ACC official’s death in custody

Crime

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 07:44 pm

Related News

9 sued, including 4 cops, over ex-ACC official’s death in custody

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 07:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Nine people have been sued, including four policemen, in connection with the death of former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Syed Mohammad Shahidullah while in police custody in Chattogram.

Foujia Anwar, Shahidullah's wife, filed the case today in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Dr Begum Jebunnessa. The court then ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to look into the case, state lawyer Advocate Abdur Rashid confirmed.

"I have sought justice for my husband's murder from the court. It has heard my words. I hope to get justice from the court," Foujia said.

The accused in the case are Chandgaon police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khairul Islam, Inspector (Investigation) Mominur Rahman, suspended assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Md Yusuf Ali and ATM Sohel Rana, Shahidullah's neighbour SM Asaduzzaman, alleged Jubo League leader Jasim Uddin, Md Liton, Roni Akhtar Tania and Kali Akhtar.

Former ACC deputy director dies in Ctg police custody

On 4 October, Shahidullah was taken to the Chandgaon police station from his house in Bahaddar Hat in Chattogram on the basis of an arrest warrant in a Complaint Registered Case.

"He suddenly fell sick and his family members, who were present at the time, rushed him to the Parkview Hospital. He died around 12:30am while undergoing treatment, likely due to suffering from heart problems," OC Khairul said earlier.

2 Ctg cops suspended over ex-ACC official's death in custody

However, Shahidullah's family claimed that he was killed by the police in a planned manner. After being brought to the police station, the police refused to give him an inhaler even though he was extremely ill.

On 5 October, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) suspended Md Yusuf Ali and ATM Sohel Rana in connection with the death of the former ACC official.

Top News

ACC / ACC Official / death in custody / CTG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

36m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

8h | TBS World