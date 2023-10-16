9 sued, including 4 cops, over ex-ACC official’s death in custody

Nine people have been sued, including four policemen, in connection with the death of former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Syed Mohammad Shahidullah while in police custody in Chattogram.

Foujia Anwar, Shahidullah's wife, filed the case today in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Dr Begum Jebunnessa. The court then ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to look into the case, state lawyer Advocate Abdur Rashid confirmed.

"I have sought justice for my husband's murder from the court. It has heard my words. I hope to get justice from the court," Foujia said.

The accused in the case are Chandgaon police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khairul Islam, Inspector (Investigation) Mominur Rahman, suspended assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Md Yusuf Ali and ATM Sohel Rana, Shahidullah's neighbour SM Asaduzzaman, alleged Jubo League leader Jasim Uddin, Md Liton, Roni Akhtar Tania and Kali Akhtar.

On 4 October, Shahidullah was taken to the Chandgaon police station from his house in Bahaddar Hat in Chattogram on the basis of an arrest warrant in a Complaint Registered Case.

"He suddenly fell sick and his family members, who were present at the time, rushed him to the Parkview Hospital. He died around 12:30am while undergoing treatment, likely due to suffering from heart problems," OC Khairul said earlier.

However, Shahidullah's family claimed that he was killed by the police in a planned manner. After being brought to the police station, the police refused to give him an inhaler even though he was extremely ill.

On 5 October, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) suspended Md Yusuf Ali and ATM Sohel Rana in connection with the death of the former ACC official.