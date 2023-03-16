9 abducted at gunpoint in Teknaf

Crime

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 05:11 pm

Related News

9 abducted at gunpoint in Teknaf

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 05:11 pm
9 abducted at gunpoint in Teknaf

A group of miscreants kidnapped nine people at gunpoint from the hilly areas of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar on Thursday (16 March).

As police drives ensued after the incident was reported, the kidnappers freed two of the abductees.

The abductees are Gias Uddin (17), Fazal Karim (38), Jaberul Islam (35), Arif Ullah (22), Mohammad Rashid (28), Mohammad Zafar (38), Mohammad Zainul (45), Mohammad Amir (11) and Rifat Ullah (12). 

Of them, Mohammad Amir (11) and Rifat Ullah (12) were released and are now in police custody.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm today in Jahajpura hilly area of Baharchhara union, said Inspector Md Mashiur Rahman, in charge of Baharchhara investigation centre.

"A group of local residents went to collect wood in the hills this morning. Around noon, 15-20 persons, masked and armed, abducted nine people holding them at gunpoint," said Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, member of ward no 6 of Baharchhara union parishad. 

He said seven people are still in captivity while two others have reportedly escaped.

Several police teams are conducting rescue operations, Teknaf Model police station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Halim said.

Over the last six months, about 42 people were abducted in different areas of the hill in Teknaf. Of them 17 were Rohingyas and 24 local residents. They were released after paying ransom.

Bangladesh / Top News

abduction / Teknaf

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

8h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

9h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

9h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

2h | TBS Stories
New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

6h | Corporate Talks
What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

8h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March