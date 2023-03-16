9 abducted at gunpoint in Teknaf

A group of miscreants kidnapped nine people at gunpoint from the hilly areas of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar on Thursday (16 March).

As police drives ensued after the incident was reported, the kidnappers freed two of the abductees.

The abductees are Gias Uddin (17), Fazal Karim (38), Jaberul Islam (35), Arif Ullah (22), Mohammad Rashid (28), Mohammad Zafar (38), Mohammad Zainul (45), Mohammad Amir (11) and Rifat Ullah (12).

Of them, Mohammad Amir (11) and Rifat Ullah (12) were released and are now in police custody.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm today in Jahajpura hilly area of Baharchhara union, said Inspector Md Mashiur Rahman, in charge of Baharchhara investigation centre.

"A group of local residents went to collect wood in the hills this morning. Around noon, 15-20 persons, masked and armed, abducted nine people holding them at gunpoint," said Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, member of ward no 6 of Baharchhara union parishad.

He said seven people are still in captivity while two others have reportedly escaped.

Several police teams are conducting rescue operations, Teknaf Model police station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Halim said.

Over the last six months, about 42 people were abducted in different areas of the hill in Teknaf. Of them 17 were Rohingyas and 24 local residents. They were released after paying ransom.