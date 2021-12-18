86 gold bars worth Tk7cr seized at Ctg airport

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Saturday morning seized 86 abandoned gold bars from a Biman flight at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

"The gold bars weighed 10kg (9,976 grams). The estimated value is about Tk7crore," CIID Deputy Director Sultan Mahmud told The Business Standard.

"Acting on a tip-off, we conducted a search inside a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight – BG-148 – that landed at the Chattogram airport from Dubai at around 8:35am this morning.

"The flight was searched after the passengers had disembarked. The gold bars were found in total four packets from under seat 17-B wrapped with black scotch tape," he added.

The seized gold bars will soon be deposited to the warehouse of Chattogram Customs House.

Further actions regarding the matter will be taken under the Customs Act 1969.

So far, the CIID has seized over 111kg gold worth some Tk78 crore in 2021-22 from the airport in different raids.

The amount was 174.49kg in 2020-21.

