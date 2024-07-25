800 BNP leaders, activists sued over attack on former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah, AL leaders

A case has been filed against 800 BNP leaders and activists for allegedly attacking hundreds of Awami League leaders and activists, including the former mayor of Barishal City Corporation, Sadiq Abdullah.

Advocate Golam Sarwar Rajiv, joint general secretary of Awami League's Barishal city unit, filed the case at Kotwali Model Police station on Tuesday, naming 24 people.

According to the case, an attempt was made to murder Sadiq Abdullah, also the general secretary of Awami League's city unit, confirmed ATM Arichul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station.

The OC said, last Friday, there was a clash between Awami League and BNP activists on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in the Hatem Ali Chowmatha area of the city. A case has been filed over that incident.

Denying the allegation, several BNP leaders said that they were returning after taking part in a mourning programme in memory of those killed in the quota reform movement on Friday.

Upon seeing them, several hundreds of leaders and activists of AL, including Sadiq Abdullah, attacked them, leaving around 50 BNP leaders and activists injured, they alleged.

City BNP convenor Moniruzzaman Khan Faruq and member secretary Zia Uddin Sikdar, were among the injured and they were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, they added.

Advocate Rajiv, the plaintiff in the case, said that Awami League leaders and activists were holding a peace rally against the "terrorist activities" of BNP-Jamaat across the country.

At that time, BNP cadres attacked the rally, leaving Barishal city Awami League general secretary Sadiq Abdullah and over a hundred activists seriously injured, he added.