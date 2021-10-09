80 gold bars worth Tk4cr seized at Chattogram airport
CAAB security official has been detained
Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) have seized 80 gold bars from a security official at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.
Belal Uddin, a Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) security staff, was arrested Saturday morning, Airport Manager Wing Commander M Farhad Hossain Khan confirmed TBS.
He said, "We seized the gold bars from Belal who was carrying them inside a polythene bag. The bars, weighing around 9kg, are worth around Tk4 crore."
"The detainee will be soon handed over to the police. A case will be filed in this regard as well," the airport manager added.