80 gold bars worth Tk4cr seized at Chattogram airport

Crime

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 12:07 pm

Related News

80 gold bars worth Tk4cr seized at Chattogram airport

CAAB security official has been detained 

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 12:07 pm
The detained CAAB security official with the seized gold bars. Photo: Courtesy
The detained CAAB security official with the seized gold bars. Photo: Courtesy

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) have seized 80 gold bars from a security official at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Belal Uddin, a Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) security staff, was arrested Saturday morning, Airport Manager Wing Commander M Farhad Hossain Khan confirmed TBS.

He said, "We seized the gold bars from Belal who was carrying them inside a polythene bag. The bars, weighing around 9kg, are worth around Tk4 crore."  

"The detainee will be soon handed over to the police. A case will be filed in this regard as well," the airport manager added.
 

Top News

Crime / Bangladesh / Chattogram airport / CAAB / gold bar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

28m | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users