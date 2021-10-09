80 gold bars worth Tk4cr seized at Chattogram airport

The detained CAAB security official with the seized gold bars. Photo: Courtesy

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) have seized 80 gold bars from a security official at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Belal Uddin, a Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) security staff, was arrested Saturday morning, Airport Manager Wing Commander M Farhad Hossain Khan confirmed TBS.

He said, "We seized the gold bars from Belal who was carrying them inside a polythene bag. The bars, weighing around 9kg, are worth around Tk4 crore."

"The detainee will be soon handed over to the police. A case will be filed in this regard as well," the airport manager added.

