8 officials of BM Container Depot sued over recent fire that killed 44

An inferno swept through private container depot BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Saturday night, leaving at least 49 people killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured. Photo: Sharafat Siddiqui Raheb

Sitakunda police have filed a case against eight officials of BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda over the deadly fire that killed 44.

Sub-inspector Ashraf Siddiqui filed the case on Tuesday (7 June) alleging negligence of the depot officials.

The eight accused named in the case are Nurul Aktar, deputy general manager of BM Container Depot; Khaledur Rahman, manager (admin); Abbas Ullah, assistant administration officer; Mohammad Nasir Uddin, senior executive; Abdul Aziz, assistant manager; Saiful Islam, container freight station in charge; Nazrul Islam, container freight station official; and Nazmul Aktar Khan, general manager of the depot.

"Police filed a case against eight officials of the depot in connection with the incident," Chattogram Superintendent of Police SM Rashidul Haque told The Business Standard.

"We have started investigation. No arrests have been made yet," Sitakunda Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad said.

Sitakunda Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ashraful Karim told TBS, the case was filed against the people who were involved in directly operating the depot but not against the owners. Probe committees are investigating the matter, if the involvement of the owners are found they will be included.

The case was filed under section: 304(A), 338, 427.

Some unnamed people were also accused in the case but the numbers were not mentioned, added the ASP.

At least 44 people were killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured after a fire broke out at the container depot on Saturday (June 4) night.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously.

Explosions from the fire reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.