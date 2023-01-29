8 members of a Dhaka youth gang arrested

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:27 pm

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested eight members of a Adabar-based gang "Brave Danger Strong King" for their alleged involvement in robbery, theft, extortion and other crimes across the capital.

The leader of the so-called BDSK gang Sreenath Mondal, alias Hitter Hridoy, and seven other members were arrested from different parts of the capital and Faridpur on Saturday, said RAB's legal and media wing Director Khandaker Al Moin at a press briefing at RAB media centre in the capital on Sunday.

The other arrestees are – Robin Islam alias SMC Robin, Rasel alias Kala Rasel, Alamin alias Dish Alamin, Loman, Ashik, Jobaer Islam, and Sumon.

RAB launched special drives in the Adabar area after a group of snatchers stabbed a resident and snatched his mobile phone and cash on 7 January, Khandaker Al Moin said, adding that a similar-style mugging took place at Tin Rastar Mour area of Adabor a few days later in which a college student was wounded.

"Analysing the CCTV footage, we identified 8-10 youths involved in recurrent snatching incidents in the Adabar locality. All of them were members of the Hitter Hridoy-led BDSK gang," he added.

RAB said the gang has around 20-25 members and Hitter Hridoy has been leading the gang for the last three years. 

"The arrested youths used to carry out various criminal activities including theft, extortion and robbery in Mohammadpur, Adabar, Beribadh and Dhaka Udyan areas," the RAB official said, adding that they used to work as hired criminals for money.

"We have found several previous criminal case records against the gang members," Khandaker Moin added.

