8 held with over 1.3 lakh yaba pills in St Martin's

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 02:28 pm

The seized contraband is worth around Tk4 crore

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) seized some 134,800 yaba pills Friday from near Chhera Dwip, an uninhabited smaller island off Saint Martin's at the mouth of the River Naf in the Bay of Bengal.

Total eight people have been detained for drug peddling, confirmed Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki, media officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters to The Business Standard.

He said, "Acting on a tip-off, a special drive was conducted on Friday (16 December) in the sea area near Chhera Dwip.

"The operation was led by Lt Shakib Mehboob, station commander of BCG, St Martin."

The seized yaba pills – worth around Tk4 crore – and those detained have been handed over to Teknaf Model police station for further legal action, the commander added.

