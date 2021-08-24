Some 74 Rohingyas detained in Chattogram

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 04:51 pm

Some 74 Rohingyas, who managed to flee from Cox's Bazar refugee camps, were detained in Chattogram's Boalkhali Upazila on Tuesday.

The Rohingyas were found after the police conducted an early morning raid in the Bu-Ali Shah Kalandar Mazar gate area of the Koroldenga union in Boalkhali Upazila.

Sumon Kanti Dey, sub-inspector, Boalkhali Police Station, said, "We conducted the raid based on confidential information."

Sumon said the detained Rohingyas after fleeing from the Cox's Bazar camps were living in rented houses in the remote areas of Boalkhali.

"The detainees were employed by local lemon orchard owners on low wages. We are currently working to file a case against the Rohingyas and we will also take actions against the local employers," he added.

Earlier on 26 June, Boalkhali police arrested some 31 Rohingyas from the Koroldenga union.

