7 rescued after abduction in Teknaf

Police claimed to have rescued seven people who were abducted for 'ransom' while collecting wood in Teknaf hills of Cox's Bazar.

Police rescued them from a forest near Jahajpura village of Teknaf around 6pm on Friday, said Teknaf police station's Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Nashir Uddin.

The seven people who were rescued are Ghiyas Uddin (17), Fazal Karim (38), Jaberul Islam (35), Arif Ullah (22), Mohammad Rashid (28), Mohammad Zafar (38) and Mohammad Zainul (45). All of them are residents of Jahajpura village.

On 16 March, 15-20 armed men abducted nine persons from the forest but later released two named Mohammad Amir (11) and Rifat Ullah (12).

Kidnappers abandoned them in the forest after multiple police teams started rescue operations at various places in the hills.

Apart from the latest abduction, 41 people were abducted in Teknaf hills in the last six months. Among them, 17 were Rohingyas and 24 local residents.

Twenty-two people reportedly returned after paying ransom.

