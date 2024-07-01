7 businesses fined Tk14 lakh in Dhaka 

RAB vehicles plying city streets ahead on 7 January elections. Photo: BSS
RAB vehicles plying city streets ahead on 7 January elections. Photo: BSS

A mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has fined seven business institutions Tk14.5 lakh for producing, storing and selling adulterated cosmetics, electric cables, batteries and for mobile manufacturing from city's Bangshal and Keraniganj areas.
 
Assistant police super and assistant director (Media) of RAB-10 M J Sohel said the drives were led by RAB Headquarters Executive Magistrate Md Mazharul Islam today (1 July) around 12pm to 11:30pm.

During the drive, the mobile court fined Johnson Baby Lotion Factory Tk1.5 lakh, Mayur Detergent Powder Tk1.5 lakh, M.C.V. Telecom Tk50,000, Glory Jafran Beauty Shop Tk2 lakh, Fahim Cable Tk2 lakh, A.R. Enterprise Tk5 lakh and Sunsilk Dab Shampoo Tk2 lakh.

RAB sources said the mobile court also seized and destroyed adulterated cosmetics worth Tk2.5 lakh.
 

