7 brokers jailed during drive at Mymensingh hospital

A mobile court sentenced seven brokers at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) to seven days in jail each on Thursday morning.

The court led by Executive Magistrate Mahfuzul Haque handed down the judgment.

The convicts--Jewel Mia, 26, Alal Uddin, 32, Shamsul Alam, 41, Bijoy Das Harijan, 45, Tushar Ahmed, 26, Ratan Mia, 47, and Pavel, 23, are from different areas of the district town.

The convicts were active members of different broker gangs at the MMCH, private clinics and diagnostic centres and ambulance syndicate.

Tipped off, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a drive at emergency and outdoor departments of the MMCH.

Mohammad Mainuddin Khan, assistant director of the hospital, said such drives will continue in future to reduce the sufferings of patients and save it from the clutches of brokers.