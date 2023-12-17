7 arrested over rail line sabotage in Gazipur

Gazipur Metropolitan Police brief the media on the arrest of seven people in connection with the sabotage activities in Gazipur rail line. Photo: BSS

Police have arrested seven people in connection with sabotage activities of cutting the railway line in Bankharia area of Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district.

The information was disclosed in a press release by Gazipur Metropolitan Police today.

The arrestees are- Jannatul Islam, 23, son of Rafiqul Islam of Baroi Bazar area of Madan Police Station, Netrokona, Mehedi Hasan, 25, son of Taijuddin of Bandiya area of Bhaluka Police Station of Mymensingh, Hasan Ajmal Bhuiyan, 50, son of late Billal Hossain Bhuiyan of Rajabari Uttarpara area of Sadar Police Station of Gazipur Metropolitan, Zulkarnain Ashrafi alias Hridoy, 35, son of Tariqul Islam Dipu of Bhanoa area of the same police station, Shahanur Alam, 53, son of late Solaiman Morol of North Chhayabithi area of the same police station, Md Saidul Islam, 32, son of late Omed Ali Mollah of Kanaiya Purbopara area of the same police station and Sohel Rana (38) son of Aftaf Uddin of Chayabithi area of the same police station.

The release stated various teams of Gazipur Detective Brunch conducted raids in different parts of the country, including Gazipur, and arrested Jannatul Islam and Mehedi Hasan of the gang.

Later, others were arrested based on the information obtained from them during an interrogation.

All arrestees are leaders and active members of the BNP and its affiliated organisations, the release added.

On 13 December, the rail line was cut resulting in the derailment of seven bogies of Dhaka bound Mohonganj Express that left one dead and 10 others injured.