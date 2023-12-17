7 arrested over rail line sabotage in Gazipur

Crime

BSS
17 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

7 arrested over rail line sabotage in Gazipur

All arrestees are leaders and active members of the BNP and its affiliated organisations, according to Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

BSS
17 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 05:53 pm
Gazipur Metropolitan Police brief the media on the arrest of seven people in connection with the sabotage activities in Gazipur rail line. Photo: BSS
Gazipur Metropolitan Police brief the media on the arrest of seven people in connection with the sabotage activities in Gazipur rail line. Photo: BSS

Police have arrested seven people in connection with sabotage activities of cutting the railway line in Bankharia area of Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district.

The information was disclosed in a press release by Gazipur Metropolitan Police today.

The arrestees are- Jannatul Islam, 23, son of Rafiqul Islam of Baroi Bazar area of Madan Police Station, Netrokona, Mehedi Hasan, 25, son of Taijuddin of Bandiya area of Bhaluka Police Station of Mymensingh, Hasan Ajmal Bhuiyan, 50, son of late Billal Hossain Bhuiyan of Rajabari Uttarpara area of Sadar Police Station of Gazipur Metropolitan, Zulkarnain Ashrafi alias Hridoy, 35, son of Tariqul Islam Dipu of Bhanoa area of the same police station, Shahanur Alam, 53, son of late Solaiman Morol of North Chhayabithi area of the same police station, Md Saidul Islam, 32, son of late Omed Ali Mollah of Kanaiya Purbopara area of the same police station and Sohel Rana (38) son of Aftaf Uddin of Chayabithi area of the same police station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The release stated various teams of Gazipur Detective Brunch conducted raids in different parts of the country, including Gazipur, and arrested Jannatul Islam and Mehedi Hasan of the gang.

Later, others were arrested based on the information obtained from them during an interrogation. 

All arrestees are leaders and active members of the BNP and its affiliated organisations, the release added.

On 13 December, the rail line was cut resulting in the derailment of seven bogies of Dhaka bound Mohonganj Express that left one dead and 10 others injured.

Bangladesh

Train derail in Gazipur / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

6h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

11h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

46m | TBS Economy
Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

1h | TBS World
Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

5h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

6h | TBS World