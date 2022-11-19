66 Jamaat, Shibir men arrested in Savar for planning sabotage
Police have arrested 66 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and Islami Chhatra Shibir, the party's student wing, from Savar for planning sabotage.
They were arrested from inside a housing project located in Vakurta union parishad while conducting a meeting on Friday (18 November) evening.
Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Savar Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha said, "We arrested the Jamaat-Shibir men following a tip-off.
"Explosives, leaflets on radicalisation and other important evidence have been sized from their possession."
However, police are yet to provide any further details about the identities of the arrestees.