66 Jamaat, Shibir men arrested in Savar for planning sabotage

Police have arrested 66 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and Islami Chhatra Shibir, the party's student wing, from Savar for planning sabotage.

They were arrested from inside a housing project located in Vakurta union parishad while conducting a meeting on Friday (18 November) evening.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Savar Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha said, "We arrested the Jamaat-Shibir men following a tip-off.

"Explosives, leaflets on radicalisation and other important evidence have been sized from their possession."

However, police are yet to provide any further details about the identities of the arrestees.

