66 Jamaat, Shibir men arrested in Savar for planning sabotage

Crime

TBS Report 
19 November, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 11:07 am

Related News

66 Jamaat, Shibir men arrested in Savar for planning sabotage

TBS Report 
19 November, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 11:07 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested 66 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and Islami Chhatra Shibir, the party's student wing, from Savar for planning sabotage.

They were arrested from inside a housing project located in Vakurta union parishad while conducting a meeting on Friday (18 November) evening.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Savar Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha said, "We arrested the Jamaat-Shibir men following a tip-off. 

"Explosives, leaflets on radicalisation and other important evidence have been sized from their possession."

However, police are yet to provide any further details about the identities of the arrestees.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat-e-Islami / Islami Chhatra Shibir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

16m | Mode
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

2h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

23h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

17h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

19h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

1d | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday