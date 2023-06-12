6 members of online forgery gang arrested in Dhaka

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Police has arrested six members of an online fraud clique from the capital's Vatara and Mohammadpur police station areas on Monday.



The arrested were identified as Md Turjaul Hossain Turjo, 22, Julhas Hossain alias Sayon, 30, Md Monir Hossain, 24, Md Rasib Biswas, 21, Md Mahfuj Biswas alias Mahfuj, 27 and Abdul Al Mukit Kawsar, 21.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of ATU conducted drives in the city's Vatara and Mohammadpur areas and arrested them this morning, Police Super of the ATU Mohammad Aslam Khan told BSS.



He said the online fraud gang has been deceiving people in the name of selling different types of goods.



Members of the law enforcement agency also recovered two laptops and 18 mobile phones from their possessions.



Legal action has been taken against them, he added.