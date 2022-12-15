6 of a gang arrested for laundering Tk30 crore livestreaming porn

Crime

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:33 pm

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested six members of a gang over alleged involvement in livestreaming porn on mobile applications. 

The cybercrime investigation division suspects that around Tk30 crore was transacted through the mobile app in the last three months.

They were arrested from various parts of the country on Wednesday. 

The arrestees are - Abu Musa Imran Ahmed Sunny, Abu Shama, Fatima Akhter, Shayla Akhter, Shah Arman and Md Salim. Several debit and credit cards, mobile phones and other instruments were seized from their possession. 

In a briefing on Thursday, CTTC chief and Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman said they discovered through cyber patrolling that the mobile app 'Dream Live' of an international video live platform 'Top Class Entertainment' has been broadcasting live pornography since 2020.

"The mastermind behind the live broadcasting app, Abu Musa Imran Ahmed Sunny maintains the site through over 120 agencies across the country," the CTTC chief said.

He further said that the gang swindled crores of money through illegal virtual diamond coins and game coins. 

According to CTTC, the gang has more than 30 agents in middle eastern countries.

"We have gleaned information that Abu Musa has made over Tk30 crores of illegal transactions through his bank accounts and mobile financial services," Md Asaduzzaman said.   

The arrestees have already confessed to siphoning off money to foreign countries broadcasting illegal porn videos, said the official.

