6 Awami League activists get life term for killing Shibir leader in Kushtia

Crime

UNB
19 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 07:53 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Kushtia court on Thursday sentenced six Awami League activists to life term imprisonment in a case over killing an Islamai Chattra Shibir leader around 11 years back.

Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Md Tajul Islam also fined the convicts Tk20,000 each, in default, they will have to serve one more year imprisonment, Advocate Anup Kumar Nandy, public prosecutor of the court, said.

The court also acquitted 29 people from the case as allegations brought against them could not be proved.

The convicts are Abdullah, Rubel, Kashem, Ruhul Amin, and two brothers – Nazrul and Farid – are from Phanty village under Kumarkhali upazila.

All the convicts except Rubel were present during the delivery of the judgment.

According to the case statement, all the accused in a planned way stabbed to death Shibir leader Abdullah Al Manju to death over previous enmity in Chairman Para of the upazila on 13 April, 2012.

Later, his father Abdul Razzak filed a case in this regard.

The investigation officer of the case Nasir Uddin pressed charge sheets against the accused on 30 April, 2015.

