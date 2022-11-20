6 arrested over ex-BCL leader Biplab's death

UNB
20 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 07:23 pm

UNB
20 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 07:23 pm
Police have arrested six staff of a launch from Keraniganj area of the capital over the death of former BCL leader Duranta Biplab, whose body was found in the Buriganga river on 12 November.

The arrestees are Hafez Md Saidur Rahman, 38, Alamin, 35, Md Masud Rana, 38, Emon Hossain, 23, Md Salman, 21, and Ibrahim Khalil, 29. They all are drivers and technical persons of "Morning Sun" launch.

Tipped off, the Detective Brunch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested them after conducting drive in Keraniganj on Saturday, said Deputy Commissioner (DB-Lalbagh Division) of DMP Mashiur Rahman.

Biplab, 51, ex-general secretary of BCL Jahangirnagar University unit and also a former member of the Agriculture and Cooperative Sub-Committee of the Central Awami League, went missing while going to Mohammadpur from Keraniganj to meet his mother on 7 November.

The body of Biplab was fished out from the Buriganga river in Jajira area of South Keraniganj on 10 November.

After scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area, police confirmed that Biplab drowned in the river when launch "Morning Sun" hit his boat on his way back to home for delivering vegetables on 7 November.

