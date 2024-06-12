5th grader ‘sexually harassed’ at Ctg school; Teacher arrested

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 08:10 pm

A fifth grader of a Chattogram school has allegedly been sexually harassed by two teachers at the school premises.

Mother of the student filed a case with Kotwali Police Station against the two teachers – Md Rakib Uddin and Surajit Pal – under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act yesterday (11 June), Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Obayedul Haque told The Business Standard. 
 
One of the accused, Md Rakib Uddin, was arrested during a drive yesterday.

According to the case statement, the two teachers of Scholastica Girls School and College took the girl beside the washroom of the school's sixth floor during tiffin time and sexually harassed her around 10:10am on 9 June.

"When my daughter was frightened by their behaviour and tried to scream, the two teachers threatened her to stay silent and then left the scene," said the mother in the statement.

The mother stated that her daughter started crying after returning home from school that day. When asked the reason, her daughter told her the whole story.

The mother of the student could not be reached over the phone for a comment despite several attempts.

OC Obayedul Haque told TBS that the arrested teacher was produced in court.

Police were trying to catch the other accused in the case, he added.

