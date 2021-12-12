50,000 pieces of Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar; 7 youths arrested

Police have seized a huge consignment of 50,000 pieces of Yaba from smugglers in the guise of tourists at Pekua in Cox's Bazar.

Seven youths were arrested during the drive carried out on Sunday (12 December) at around 8:15am on the Nuinna Muinnya Bridge of Harina outpost in Pekua Sadar Union.

The arrestees are Omar Farooq, 29, Shahidul Islam, 28, Joynal Abedin, 48, Riduanul Karim, 22, Md Sajib, Md Raju, 27, and Dablu Chowdhury, 41.

Pekua police have tipped off about a large consignment of Yaba to be smuggled to Chattogram under the guise of tourists through the coastal highway, Pekua Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

On information, a check post consisting of a tactful team was set up on the Nuinna Muinna Bridge of Harina outpost of Pekua Sadar Union.

They stopped the accused group. A private Premio car, a Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha Fazer motorcycle were seized during the raid.

Yaba bundles consisting of 50,000 pieces of Yaba were found hidden in the car in a distinctive way following their interrogation. According to OC Sheikh Mohammad, this is the largest consignment of drugs ever seized in Pekua police station since its inception.

A case has been filed against the arrestees under the Narcotics Act. Work is underway to identify their partners in Ukhiya.

The accused reportedly admitted that the Yaba purchased from Kot Bazar of Ukhiya was being taken to Lohagara using the Chakaria-Pekua coastal highway to evade the administration. Once there, it would have been supplied to Chattogram and surrounding areas on demand.

According to police, the group already delivered several large consignments of Yaba to Chattogram and Dhaka in the guise of tourists.