500 bikes stolen in 10yrs: Police nab ‘Bike Jasim’

There are at least 20 members in his gang who are divided into a few groups assigned to different tasks

TBS Report 
17 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 10:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

He was an auto rickshaw driver by day. But when the dark fell, he adopted a notorious alter-ego: Bike Jasim, the man who stole 500 motorcycles in a span of ten years.

His identity came to light after his latest arrest was announced by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Jashim Uddin Mollah, deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mirpur Division, claimed the arrestee, Md Jasim alias Bike Jasim, alias "Bike Jasim", had been stealing motorcycles since 2013.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Mollah said in December last year, a person named Jasim filed a complaint that two motorcycles were stolen from his house, which is under Mirpur Model Police Station.

"During the investigation of the complaint, we came to know that 'Bike Jasim' was behind the theft. We arrested him from Naraynganj. 

"During interrogation, he revealed the names of other thieves in his gang. As per the information, police arrested four more persons involved in the motorcycle theft and recovered four motorcycles from their possessions," said the police officer.

However, police did not say when Jasim was arrested.

The other arrestees are Harun, Mohsin, Rajib and Ashis Chandra Biswas.

The DC said that Bike Jasim drove a battery-powered auto rickshaw during the daytime and took part in stealing motorcycles. Usually, he targeted parked motorcycles in residential areas.

There are at least 20 members in his gang who are divided into a few groups assigned to different tasks. 

One group steals a motorcycle and hands it over to another group, which repairs the vehicle. 

A third group is in charge of selling it, said the DC.

He also said that at least 12 cases have been filed against Jasim with different police stations in Dhaka. 

Earlier, he was arrested and sent to jail ten times but got out of prison in September last year. He was arrested again for stealing a motorcycle.

"Jasim hails from Madaripur and his father is a farmer. All of his brothers are involved in crimes. His elder brother Hanif was arrested on robbery charges. He died in 2018. His younger brother Yasin died in 2014 while taking part in a criminal activity," DC Mirpur said.

Regarding changing the documents of the stolen motorcycles, the police officer said the gang did not know how to do that.

