5 Transcom Group officials arrested in connection with three property dispute cases

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has arrested five officials from the Transcom Group in connection with three cases linked to property disputes.

Shahzreh Huq, daughter of the late chairman of Transcom Group, Latifur Rahman, filed three cases on Wednesday (21 February), said a PBI official, seeking anonymity.

"These cases involve allegations of extortion and fraud regarding the company's shares and assets. The PBI has arrested five individuals in connection with these cases," the official said.

These arrests occurred at their residences and offices at various intervals yesterday (22 February).

The detained employees include Md Fakhruzzaman Bhuiyan, serving as the executive director for Corporate Affairs and Law at the Transcom Group; Kamrul Hasan and Abdullah Al Mamun, both directors in Corporate Finance; Mohammed Mossadeq, the assistant company secretary, and Abu Yusuf Md Siddik, a manager (company secretary).

According to reports from Gulshan police station, eight individuals, including the mentioned five, have been accused in the three cases.

Among them are Shahzreh Huq's elder sister and the CEO of the Transcom Group, Simeen Rahman; her mother and the current chairman of the Transcom Group, Shahnaz Rahman; and Simeen Rahman's son and Transcom's head of transformation, Zaraif Ayaat Hossain.

Simeen Rahman could not be reached on the contact number mentioned in the case documents.

