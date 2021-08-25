5 TikTikors held over insulting national anthem released on bond

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 03:10 pm

5 TikTikors held over insulting national anthem released on bond

Police handed them over to their respective guardians and local representatives on Tuesday night after they were found to have no ill intentions

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 03:10 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Five TikTokers, who were arrested for making a TikTok video insulting the national anthem in Bogura, have been released on bond.

Police handed them over to their respective guardians and local representatives on Tuesday night.

Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Zakir Al Ahsan confirmed the matter and said they were arrested for ridiculing the national anthem with the help of information technology.

He said, "We released them as per the instructions of the police headquarters at the end of an interrogation which found no ill intentions involved in the case."

Bogura Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Azad said, "The detained youths were released on bond as they were all students and acknowledged their mistake."

The detainees were Mishkat Hossain (19), Nur-e-Islam Alif (22), Arif Ali (20), Alif Ahmed Sujan (20), and a teenager.

All of them, except for the 17-year old teenager, are graduate students of different colleges in Bogira city.

Earlier, the Media and Public Relations wing of the Bangladesh Police took notice of a TikTok video that mocked the national anthem with a disgraceful portrayal of it in front of the Shaheed Minar at the Malotinagar Primary School ground in Bogura Sadar upazila and asked the district police to bring them under the law.

Following the order, district police arrested them from different areas of the city during a drive conducted between Monday midnight and Tuesday morning.

