5 security personnel injured in attack at Rampal Power Plant

Five security personnel, including two Ansar members, at the Rampal Coal-Fired Thermal Power Plant sustained injuries following an attack by a group of assailants on Wednesday night.

The attack occurred in the No 5 yard near No 3 tower within the plant's premises.

Deputy General Manager Anwarul Azim reported that approximately 50-60 armed individuals attempted to infiltrate residential areas of the power plant around 11:30 pm. The guards faced aggression when they endeavoured to thwart the attackers' entry, resulting in injuries.

Of the injured, two were urgently transported to Khulna Medical College and Hospital for medical attention, while the remaining three received treatment at the Rampal Upazila Health Complex.

This violent incident transpired merely 48 hours after a series of bank robberies in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban district, raising concerns over a possible pattern of organised criminal activities.

Somen Das, the officer-in-charge of Rampal Police Station, confirmed that law enforcement is actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprits. As a precautionary measure, additional police forces have been deployed to secure the power plant and its surrounding areas, aiming to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of the plant's personnel and infrastructure.