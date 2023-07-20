5 members of kidney trading racket arrested

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested five people, including the mastermind of a kidney trading racket in the city.

The arrestees are Md Anisur Rahma, 29, son of Fazlul Haque of Tangail district, Md Ariful Islam alias Razib, 33, son of Saidur Rahman of Pirojpur district and Md Salauddin Tuhin, 27, son of Bellal Hossain, Md Enamul Hossain Parvez, 35, son of Abul Khair and Md Saiful Islam, 32, son of Md Anisul Haque of Chandpur district.

Acting on a tip off, a team of RAB conducted drives in different areas of the capital and arrested them, said commanding officer (CO) lieutenant colonel Muhammad Mostak Ahmed at a press conference at RAB's Karwan Bazar media centre today.