5 held over rape of 2 indigenous girls in Mymensingh

Crime

UNB
08 January, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 07:01 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Five men have been arrested in connection with the rape of two Garo girls at Haluaghat upazila in Mymensingh.

The arrestees are Shorif Mia, 20, from Katolmari village, Mizanur Rahman, 22, and Abdul Hamid,19, from Katabari village, Mia Hossain, 20, and Rukon Mia, 21, of Kochuakura village in the upazila.

Of them, Abdul Mia was arrested as a suspect while others were accused in the case filed by the victims, said police.

Md Ahmar Uzzaman, district superintendent of Police, said two teams of Detective Branch arrested the five people from different districts on Friday night.

On December 27, some men picked up the two indigenous girls while they were returning to their home after attending a wedding progrmame at night.

They took them to a forest at Katabari village and raped them.

On December 30, a rape case was filed at Haluaghat police station accusing 10 people.

