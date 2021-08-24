5 held in Bogura over TikTok video insulting national anthem

Police have arrested four youths and a teenager on charges of making a TikTok video humiliating the national anthem.

The detainees are- Mishkat Hossain, Nur-e-Islam Alif, Arif Ali, Alif Ahmed Sujan, and a teenager.

They were arrested from different areas of the city during a drive conducted between Monday midnight and Tuesday morning, Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Zakir Al Ahsan confirmed.

He said the Media and Public Relations wing of the Bangladesh Police took notice of a TikTok video that mocked the national anthem with a disgraceful portrayal of it in front of the Shaheed Minar at the Malotinagar Primary School ground in Bogura Sadar upazila.

Later, the district police were asked to find the youths and bring them under the law.

"Following the order, we arrested five people for ridiculing the national anthem with the help of information technology," SI Zakir said, adding that further investigation is going on to determine if anyone else is involved.

Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Selim Reza said insulting the national anthem is considered a serious crime and a violation of the law, therefore, the delinquents will be prosecuted under the Digital Security Act.

Reportedly, the procedure of filing a case under the Digital Security Act is underway till filing the report at 1pm.