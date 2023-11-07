5 BNP men sent to jail upon surrendering in 2015 case 

Crime

UNB
07 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 09:59 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

The BNP vice-chairman Md Shahjahan, former Kushtia-2 MP Mohammad Ahsan Habib Lincoln and five others have been sent to jail in a case filed in 2015 over arson violence and obstructing police work. 

The other three accused are BNP's village government affairs assistant secretary Mohammad Belal Ahmed, assistant publicity secretary Mohammad Shamimur Rahman Shamim and BNP leader Monirul Haque.

They surrendered before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim on Tuesday and applied for bail.

After the hearing, the court rejected the bail application and ordered them to be sent to jail.

Earlier on October 9, the same court sentenced them to four years in jail and fined Tk10,000 each, in default of which they have to spend a month in jail. At the time of the verdict, they were absconding and the court issued arrest warrants along with conviction orders against them.

According to the case statement, during the continuous blockade of the 20-party alliance on January 4, 2015, a group of 30-40 people obstructed the movement of people at Pragati Sarani opposite Jamuna Future Park and set a bus on fire. They also obstructed police from carrying out their jobs and set fire to buses during the continuous blockade of the 20-party alliance.

The fire caused a damage of Tk1,60,000. Later, Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam of Bhatara Police Station filed a case in this regard.

On May 12 that year, Sub-Inspector Shah Md Saju Mia of Bhatara Police Station filed a charge sheet against 19 people, including Habibur Rahman Habib.

 

