5 BCL men of Dhaka College arrested over Nahid murder during New Market clash

Police have arrested five students, reportedly activists of Dhaka College unit of Chhatra League, over the murder of courier service staff Nahid Hassan, who was hacked to death during a violent clash between New Market traders and students of the college.

The arrestees are – Md Abdul Kaiyum (4th year), Palash Mia (Final year), Mahmud Irfan (4th year), Junaid Bugdadi (First year) and Foysal Islam.

According to several media reports, they were involved in killing Nahid along with few other Chhatra League activists.

"They were arrested from different places in the capital. A case has been filed against them with New Market police station," Hafiz Akhtar, chief of Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, made the disclosure in a briefing today.

"We will interrogate them to know about - who provided arms to them and who were the instigators," he added.

Dhaka College does not have any Chhatra League committee currently. There have been two Chhatra League committees in the past one decade. The first committee was dissolved after a student died in a clash. The convener of the second committee and 20 other BCL activists were suspended following another clash in 2016. So now Chhatra League activists are divided into several factions, said a BCL leader wishing anonymity.

Earlier, a clash ensued between Dhaka College students and some traders in the capital's New Market area around midnight on Tuesday (April 19).

Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with locally made weapons.

The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time. A number of shops were vandalised and several traders were also physically assaulted in the attack.

In response, the traders soon organised and chased out the students from the market's premise.

Following Monday night's incident, a day-long conflict between shopkeepers of the New Market area, students of the adjacent Dhaka College and police left at least one person dead and more than 50 injured the following day.