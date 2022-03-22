5 arrested from Dhaka for supplying fake NIDs, driving licences, passports

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested five members of an organised gang who used to prepare and supply fake NIDs, driving licences, passports among other fake documents.

The arrestees are – ring leader Md Golam Mostafa, 60, Md Jalal Bashar 54, Md Muslim Uddin, 65, Md Minarul Islam alias Minni, 22, and Md Tareq Mridha, 21.

They were nabbed during raids conducted in different parts of the capital on Monday, RAB confirmed in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, chief of RAB's legal and media wing, while addressing the media said, "The gang has been in operation for some 10 years. Mostafa is the ring leader and others are his associates."

"The members of this group used take position in front of various EC and BRTA offices to find their targets. They lured people by saying that they would provide them with their necessary documents – which included passports, NIDs, and driving licences among other things – within just 3-7 days."

"They used fake seals, signatures and payment receipts of different banks and government agencies to deceive the general people. They even used to post about their services on different social media platforms."

Referring to the initial interrogation of the arrestees, the RAB official said, "The ring used to charge Tk3,000-4,000 for one fake driving licence. Besides, they took Tk8,000-10,000 for quick issuance of NIDs and driving licences."

