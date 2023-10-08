5 Ansar al-Islam members including top leader arrested

Crime

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 02:30 pm

Related News

5 Ansar al-Islam members including top leader arrested

They were arrested during a special operation conducted by a team of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit in the capital’s Kajla area under the Jatrabari police station

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 02:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested five members of the banned militant organisation Ansar al-Islam, including its Nayeb-e-Amir, on Saturday (7 October). 

The arrestees have been identified as Ihsanul Rahman, also known as Murad/Saif (26); Md Shakhawatul Kabir, alias Anis/Rafiq, 45; Bakhtiar Rahman, alias Nazmul, 30; Yusuf Ali Sarkar, 31; and Zahedul Islam, alias Ashraf, 35.

They were arrested during a special operation conducted by a team of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit in the capital's Kajla area under the Jatrabari police station, DMP said in a statement.

At the time, police seized two locally-made pistols and 15 rounds of ammunition from their possession.

In response to intelligence from the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), a targeted operation was launched to disrupt clandestine meetings conducted by Ansar al-Islam. 

The CTTC's special action group, acting on information about a gathering in the Kajla area under the Jatrabari police station, carried out the operation on Saturday evening.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrestees confessed to being affiliated with the banned militant organization "Islam al-Ansar."

They disclosed their participation in gatherings across Dhaka with the intention of causing unrest, as revealed by the DMP.

The suspects further admitted to utilising mobile apps for their organisational activities, maintaining secrecy in response to recent actions by law enforcement agencies. 

Subsequently, a case has been filed with the Jatrabari police station against the detained individuals.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ansar al-Islam / arrested / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

5h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

5h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

18h | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

19h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

20h | TBS Economy