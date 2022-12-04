472 arrested in 4 days of DMP's special operation

Crime

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 07:46 pm

472 arrested in 4 days of DMP&#039;s special operation

The police have arrested 472 people from the capital in four days since launching a nationwide 15-day special operation on the orders of the police headquarters to control criminal activities across the country.

The media wing of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the data Sunday (4 December) while updating the media of the special operation.

The police said the initiative has been taken focusing on some important festive days in December including the Victory Day.

Earlier on 1 December, Assistant Inspector General of Police Manjur Rahman said the special operation was initiated as part of a regular practice. 

In a letter signed by Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Headquarters (Additional DIG) by Hasanuzzaman, it was stated that the special operation is being conducted considering the recent incident where two militants were snatched from police custody in Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM Court), along with the ongoing operation to ensure safe and undisturbed celebrations of Victory Day, Christmas and New Year's eve.

