Crime

BSS
08 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 09:26 pm

46 Jamaat men sent to jail in subversion case

A Dhaka court today sent 46 leaders and activists, who were arrested from Kajla area in the city, of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to jail in a subversion case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order on Friday (8 September) as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to keep them behind the bars till the end of probe in the case.

According to the case documents, leaders and activists of Jamaat brought out a procession at around 8.20 am today in front of Kajla Water Pump area under Jatrabari Police Station. They obstructed the vehicular movement in the area and were chanting anti-state slogans, creating frightening situation.

As police tried to make them free the road, they started throwing brickbats. Police later dispersed them and arrested 46 of them from the scene.

Sub-inspector Md Rashedul Islam of Jatrabari Police Station later filed the case.

