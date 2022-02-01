46 gold bars seized from inside aircraft wheels in Shah Amanat

National Security Intelligence (NSI) officials have seized 46 gold bars from inside the wheels of a plane during a raid at the Ground support equipment (GSE) area of the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, on-duty NSI officials at the airport said that the gold bars were recovered from inside the wheels of a flight in the hangar of the Bangladesh Biman at around 3:15pm on Tuesday.

The value of the seized gold is approximately Tk3.05 crore, they added.