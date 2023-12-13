42 men, including former MP, sued for attack on motorcade in Bogura

UNB
13 December, 2023, 08:15 pm
13 December, 2023, 08:15 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

A case was filed accusing 42 identified individuals, including BNP-backed former lawmaker Mosharraf Hossain and some unidentified people, on charges of attacking a motorcade of Bogura-4 independent candidate Dr Ziaul Haque Mollah.

The independent candidate filed the case with the Kahaloo police station on Tuesday (12 December).

"The police have so far arrested five BNP supporters in this connection," said Kahaloo police station's Officer-in-Charge Selim Reza.

The arrestees are Aftab, Julfiqar Ali Rony, Towhidur Rahman Pintu, Ruhul Amin alias Malek, and Shishir Rahman.

On Monday afternoon, supporters of the independent candidate came under attack allegedly by former lawmaker Mosharraf Hossain's men when they were carrying out electoral campaigns with a motorcade in the Tindighi area.

 

