4 yaba peddlers, including one Rohingya, sentenced to death in Cox's Bazar

Four drug peddlers, including a Rohingya man, have been sentenced to death for smuggling some 13 lakh yaba in Cox's Bazar back in 2020.

Besides, they have been fined Tk50, 000 each, Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail announced the verdict on Wednesday (16 November).

The death row convicts are Md Ayaz, 34, son of Md Bashir Ahmed of Balukhali Rohingya Refugee Camp-13, Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Md Billal, 37, Azimullah, 43, and Abul Kalam, 37.

Ayaz and Billal were present in court when the verdict was announced. The other two remain absconding, Faridul Alam Farid, PP advocate of the state court confirmed the matter.

According to the case dockets, on 23 August, 2020, a team of RAB-15 conducted a raid and seized a fishing boat on the north of Khurushkul Bridge at Majhir Ghat in Cox's Bazar.

Md Ayaz and Md Billal were arrested from there. A few others ran away at the sight of the RAB members.

After conducting a thorough search, some 13 lakh yaba, Tk10,000 and the fishing boat were seized.

Accused Md Ayaz and Md Billal gave a confessional statement in court under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. They disclosed the names and addresses of the absconding accused during their deposition.

The investigating officer of the case and SI of RAB-15 Mohammad Sohail Sikder presented the charge sheet to the court on 10 June, 2021.

Faridul Alam, PP advocate of the state, said, "The charges against all the four defendants in the case have been proven based on evidence. So, the court has given the maximum punishment. A strong message has been sent to drug dealers through this verdict."