4 militants to walk the gallows for Humayun Azad murder 

A Dhaka court has sentenced four militants to death for the killing of Dhaka University professor and writer Humayun Azad.

Dhaka Fourth Additional Metropolitan Session Court Judge Al Mamun delivered the verdict Wednesday (13 April).

The death row covicts are Mizanur Rahman alias Minhaj alias Shafik, Anwar Alam alias Shahid, Salehin alias Salahuddin and Nur Mohammad alias Sabu. All of them are members of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

On 27 February 2004, Prof Humayun Azad sustained severe injuries when some miscreants hacked him indiscriminately at Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Bangla Academy premises.

The following day, Humayun Azad's brother Manjur Kabir filed a case of attempted murder at Ramna police station.

After the attack, he was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for 22 days and at Bangkok for 48 days. He was shifted to Germany the same year where he died on 12 August.

The case later turned into a murder case with his death.

On 14 November 2007, Kazi Abdul Malek, inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted chargesheet against five militants including the Chief of banned militant outfit JMB Shaykh Abdur Rahman.

However, on 30 March of the same year, Shaykh Abdur Rahman and Ataur Rahman were hanged in another murder case of two judges in Jhalokati.

After reinvestigating, CID inspector Lutfar Rahman, the main investigating officer in the case, pressed charges against the five accused on 30 April 2012.

Among the convicts, accused Nur Mohammad alias Sabu is absconding. Meanwhile, two accused Salahuddin alias Salehin and Rakibul Hasan alias Hafiz Mahmud were snatched from a prison van on 23 February 2014. However, Rakib was caught that night and later died in a "gunfight" with the police.