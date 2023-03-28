4 more arrested for viral assault on father, son in Faridpur

Crime

UNB
28 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:18 am

4 more arrested for viral assault on father, son in Faridpur

UNB
28 March, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:18 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police arrested four more men on Monday (27 March) in connection with a video of an assault on a father and son duo that recently went viral in Faridpur.

The arrestees are -- Farman Mollah, 21, son of Asadul Mollah of Majhkandi village in Madhukhali upazila, Sajib Mollah, 22, son of Shahjahan Mollah of the same village, Zubair Sheikh, 20, son of Nobial Sheikh of Shibrampur village of the same upazila, and Hasib Bhuiya, 20, son of Nur Islam Bhuiya.

Police conducted drives in various places in Faridpur and its surrounding areas till yesterday and arrested them, Superintendent of Faridpur Police Md Shahjahan said in a press briefing.

Earlier, Qutubuddin, the main accused in the case, and two others were arrested and sent to court. However, they are now out on bail, he added.

On 17 March, Yamin Mridha, 40, and his son Rajon Mridha, 15, were thrashed inside a government primary school in Jahapur union of Madhukhali upazila, and it was made out that they were being punished for the sexual abuse of Yamin's own daughter from his first marriage, i.e. Rajon's step-sister.

It has since emerged that two months ago, the girl, whose mother passed away when she was very young, got admitted to Class 2 at the Aruakandi Government Primary School. A childless teacher of the school wanted to adopt the girl and even took her home to Faridpur twice. Then a third time, in the latest incident, she took the girl home without telling her guardians.

She returned and called the Mridhas to the school to take her back, on 17 March. When Yamin and Rajon went to the school to do so, they were brutally thrashed. 

A video was also made in which the girl accused her father and stepbrother of sexually abusing her.

However, when police investigated the allegations, it emerged that Yamin and Rajon were being falsely accused, and the girl was manipulated into doing so by the teacher who wanted to adopt her. 

"I was not sexually assaulted," the girl told police. "I was forced to accuse my father and brother by a woman named Ruma who was hired by the school teacher."

Ruma Akhtar, daughter of Nazimuddin of Majhkandi area, was also spotted in the video leading the attack on the Mridhas. Efforts are on to arrest her, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Madhukhali Circle) Suman Kar.

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

9m | Panorama
Color psychology is very important when designing a shop, which is why a pastel palette and shades of green has been used by the architects. It radiates positive and tranquil energy. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Daawai: The new face of modern pharmacies

34m | Habitat
Marico took Asian Consumer Care to court claiming that the shape of the bottle, colour and design of Dabur oil bottles are confusingly similar to the design, layout, colour and bottle of Parachute coconut oil. Photo: collected

From hair oil to toothpaste: The subtle intricacies of trademark infringement

49m | Thoughts
With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

24m | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

16h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

20h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year