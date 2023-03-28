4 more arrested for viral assault on father, son in Faridpur

Police arrested four more men on Monday (27 March) in connection with a video of an assault on a father and son duo that recently went viral in Faridpur.

The arrestees are -- Farman Mollah, 21, son of Asadul Mollah of Majhkandi village in Madhukhali upazila, Sajib Mollah, 22, son of Shahjahan Mollah of the same village, Zubair Sheikh, 20, son of Nobial Sheikh of Shibrampur village of the same upazila, and Hasib Bhuiya, 20, son of Nur Islam Bhuiya.

Police conducted drives in various places in Faridpur and its surrounding areas till yesterday and arrested them, Superintendent of Faridpur Police Md Shahjahan said in a press briefing.

Earlier, Qutubuddin, the main accused in the case, and two others were arrested and sent to court. However, they are now out on bail, he added.

On 17 March, Yamin Mridha, 40, and his son Rajon Mridha, 15, were thrashed inside a government primary school in Jahapur union of Madhukhali upazila, and it was made out that they were being punished for the sexual abuse of Yamin's own daughter from his first marriage, i.e. Rajon's step-sister.

It has since emerged that two months ago, the girl, whose mother passed away when she was very young, got admitted to Class 2 at the Aruakandi Government Primary School. A childless teacher of the school wanted to adopt the girl and even took her home to Faridpur twice. Then a third time, in the latest incident, she took the girl home without telling her guardians.

She returned and called the Mridhas to the school to take her back, on 17 March. When Yamin and Rajon went to the school to do so, they were brutally thrashed.

A video was also made in which the girl accused her father and stepbrother of sexually abusing her.

However, when police investigated the allegations, it emerged that Yamin and Rajon were being falsely accused, and the girl was manipulated into doing so by the teacher who wanted to adopt her.

"I was not sexually assaulted," the girl told police. "I was forced to accuse my father and brother by a woman named Ruma who was hired by the school teacher."

Ruma Akhtar, daughter of Nazimuddin of Majhkandi area, was also spotted in the video leading the attack on the Mridhas. Efforts are on to arrest her, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Madhukhali Circle) Suman Kar.