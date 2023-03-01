4 members of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar held in Ctg

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four more members of the banned militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Chattogram's Patiya as part of the ongoing anti-militancy operation that started on 10 October last year.

They were arrested in a drive conducted by RAB in the area on Tuesday night, the elite force confirmed.

Details of the drive will be revealed in a media briefing on Wednesday.

"The arrestees left their homes and took military training in the Chattogram Hill Tracts for the so-called "Hijrat" (migration), Assistant Director (media) of RAB-7 Nurul Absar told The Business Standard.

The official also noted that RAB's investigation has found a rare development in the case where the militant outfit has established contact with separatist organisations of the hill tracts regions.

In 2021, the Amir of Jamatul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqiya had an agreement with the CHT-based armed group KNF regarding militant training in the area till next year. As per the agreement, Tk3 lakh per month and food expenses of all KNF members were to be borne, RAB said.

Tipped off that the unarmed militants are training and staying in the remote areas of Chattogram Hill Tracts, RAB launched a joint operation in the hilly areas in October 2022.

In 2019, 'Jamatul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqiya' (Jamatul Ansar of Eastern Hind) was formed.

Some leaders and activists of different levels of banned militant groups in Bangladesh including Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansar Al Islam and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B), joined together to start the activities of this radical militant group, according to RAB.