4 members of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar held in Ctg

Crime

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

4 members of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar held in Ctg

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 11:12 am
4 members of militant outfit Jamatul Ansar held in Ctg

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four more members of the banned militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Chattogram's Patiya as part of the ongoing anti-militancy operation that started on 10 October last year.

They were arrested in a drive conducted by RAB in the area on Tuesday night, the elite force confirmed.

Details of the drive will be revealed in a media briefing on Wednesday.

"The arrestees left their homes and took military training in the Chattogram Hill Tracts for the so-called "Hijrat" (migration), Assistant Director (media) of RAB-7 Nurul Absar told The Business Standard.

The official also noted that RAB's investigation has found a rare development in the case where the militant outfit has established contact with separatist organisations of the hill tracts regions.

In 2021, the Amir of Jamatul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqiya had an agreement with the CHT-based armed group KNF regarding militant training in the area till next year. As per the agreement, Tk3 lakh per month and food expenses of all KNF members were to be borne, RAB said.

Tipped off that the unarmed militants are training and staying in the remote areas of Chattogram Hill Tracts, RAB launched a joint operation in the hilly areas in October 2022.

In 2019, 'Jamatul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqiya' (Jamatul Ansar of Eastern Hind) was formed.

Some leaders and activists of different levels of banned militant groups in Bangladesh including Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansar Al Islam and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B), joined together to start the activities of this radical militant group, according to RAB.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya / Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

5h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

6h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

51m | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

3h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

17h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod