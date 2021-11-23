4 kg gold recovered at Ctg airport

A team of National Security Intelligence (NSI) has detained a man along with 4.1kg gold at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The detainee is Md Sohel, 28.

The NSI team on duty at the airport told The Business Standard that the gold was recovered around 9am on Tuesday from Sohel, a resident of Chattogram's Lohagarh area, who was a passenger on flight BG-148 from Dubai.

The recovered gold has been handed over to the customs intelligence team.