4 including factory owner jailed in Ctg for selling adulterated spices

Four people, including the owner of a spice factory, were arrested on charges of selling adulterated spices near Chattogram's Miakhan Nagar Bridge in Chakta.

The operation was led by Chattogram District Administration Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta and Kotowali Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Obaidul Haque.

The factory owner Bachchu Mia was fined Tk1 lakh and sentenced to one year in jail.

Authorities uncovered an operation producing spices, specifically turmeric powder and chilli powder, using a mixture containing harmful substances such as paint, coal, wood powder, and low-quality husks.

The seized goods amounted to 900 kg of adulterated spices.

Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman expressed concern over the recurring issue of adulterated spices flooding the market during Ramadan.

He affirmed the administration's commitment to vigilant monitoring, vowing to prevent the production and sale of such hazardous food items in Chattogram.

"This year, we will not tolerate the production and marketing of adulterated spices in Chattogram during the holy month of Ramadan. The administration will continue its strict oversight to ensure the safety and well-being of the public," he said.