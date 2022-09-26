4 human traffickers including gang leader arrested 

Crime

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 08:35 pm

Related News

4 human traffickers including gang leader arrested 

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
4 human traffickers including gang leader arrested 

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested four members of a human trafficking gang, including its mastermind, during drives in Dhaka and Cumilla on Monday.

The arrestees are gang leader Tofail Ahmed, his associates Aktar Hossian, Anisur Rahman and Md Rasel. The elite force members also seized 16 passports, three chequebooks, four stamps, five mobile phones and four BMET cards from their possession. 

In a press conference Monday (26 September), RAB-3 Commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said the gang used to send people to different countries luring them with lucrative overseas jobs and realise Tk4-8 lakh from them. But the gang sent people abroad on tourist visas.

"The gang also used to hold the job seekers captive in a secret place, seize their passports and other valuables and torture them. The captive people had to pay an additional amount of around Tk60,000 to get their passport back to return home," said the RAB official.

He said the gang does not have any license for operating travel agency or recruiting agency.

"They were doing human trafficking business under the name of 'City Express Travel Agency' only with trade license from city corporation," he added.

Top News

human trafficking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

8h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

10h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

10h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

2h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

2h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh