4 death row convicts in Bogura arrested hours after their jailbreak

Four death row convicts were arrested this morning (26 June) a few hours after they escaped from the Bogura Central Jail late last night.

They broke out of jail late last night by crossing over a wall through a leak in the roof. They were detained from the vicinity of the jail this morning, Jailer Mohammad Faridur Rahman told the media.

District Additional Superintendent of Police Snigdha Akhtar said, "The issue is very sensitive. The district superintendent of police will announce the details in this regard at a later time."

Later, drives were conducted by jail police and district police in Chashi Bazar area of Bogura Sadar upazila to catch them.

District Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said the four convicts were accused in a murder case.

They are Nazrul, 68, of Kurigram, Amir Hamza, 41, of Narsingdi, Abdul Mannan, 34, and Farid Sheikh, 30, of Bogura, he said.