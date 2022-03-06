4 bullet-hit bodies found in Bandarban

Four bullet-riddled bodies were recovered today from Rowangchhari upazila in Bandarban.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

"Locals discovered the bodies near the Sangu river canal in Tarachha union on Sunday morning," District Superintendent of Police Jerin Akhter told The Business Standard.

Police assume the incident could be a gunfight between two rival groups, she added.

A team of law enforcers has been sent to the spot to further investigate the matter, until the filing of this report.