4 BNP men arrested for distributing anti-election leaflets

Four BNP leaders were arrested while distributing anti-election leaflets in Lakshmipur’s Ramganj area on Thursday (28 December). Photo: TBS
Four BNP leaders were arrested while distributing anti-election leaflets in Lakshmipur’s Ramganj area on Thursday (28 December). Photo: TBS

Four BNP leaders were arrested while distributing anti-election leaflets in Lakshmipur's Ramganj area on Thursday (28 December).

The arrestees are Advocate Tofazzal Hossain Bachchu, the district's BNP member secretary; Ashraf Patwari, joint convener; Zahir Raihan Babu, upazila Chhatra Dal convener, and Chhatra Dal leader Md Mamun.

Confirming the matter, Ramganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Saliman said the arrested are accused in explosives and political violence cases. 

"They were arrested after a raid, and will be produced in court," he added.

Commenting on the matter, acting convener of Lakshmipur BNP unit Advocate Hasibur Rahman said, "The anti-election leaflet distribution programme was peaceful. But the police arrested four of our leaders to implement the government's agenda. 

"They [arrestees] are not named in the cases under which the police said they are being arrested," he added.

