4 BCL men suspended from CU for harassing female students in 2021

The Chittagong University (CU) authorities on Monday suspended four of its students – all activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) – for a year each for harassing two female students back in September last year.

The suspended students are – Junaid of Arabic department (2nd year), Rubel Hasan of Islamic history and culture department (2nd year), and Eamon Ahmed and RH Raju of the university's philosophy department (2nd year).

All of them are supporters of CU Chhatra League President Rezaul Haque Rubel.

On 16 September, 2021, two female students of the communication and journalism department were allegedly sexually assaulted in front of CU Central Mosque.

The decision comes against the backdrop of the expulsion of two other BCL men from the university for sexually assaulting a female student near the institute's Preetilata Hall while she was returning to the hall last week.

The Board of Health, Residence and Disciplinary Committee of CU, at an emergency meeting Saturday, expelled Md Azim and Nurul Abshar Babu.

The incident caused mass outrage, including nationwide protests. Police have so far arrested five of the perpetrators. They are currently in remand facing interrogation.

Announcing the development, CU Registrar Professor SM Monirul Hasan said, "In line with the demands of the students, the complaints awaiting trial in our sexual harassment cell have now been addressed."

