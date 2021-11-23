4 Barking deer, 56 Chital antlers recovered from Gazipur resort

Crime

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 08:13 pm

Four barking deer, locally known as 'maya' deer, and 56 chital deer antlers have been recovered during a drive at the View Golf Resort in Gazipur.

Wildlife Crime Control Unit, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park and Dhaka Forest Division jointly conducted the drive today.

After the rescue, the deer were released in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park.

The resort's owner Fakir Maniruzzaman handed over the wild animals to the Forest Division willingly after being informed about the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012. 

He also pledged to keep the resort wildlife free in the future.

Bangladesh / Top News

Deers

