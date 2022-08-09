4 arrested for 'Shwapno' job fraud 

Crime

TBS Report 
09 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 01:38 pm

From top left - Bapan Saha, Humayun Kabir Himu, Md Fahim, and Arif Miah.
From top left - Bapan Saha, Humayun Kabir Himu, Md Fahim, and Arif Miah.

The City Cybercrime Investigation Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested four individuals for duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in Shwapno super shop.

The arrestees are – Md Humayun Kabir Himu, 24, Md Fahim, 24, Bapan Saha, 52, and Arif Miah, 22.

Several documents as well mobile phones and a number of SIM cards were seized from their possession, DMP Assistant Commissioner Dhrubo Jotirmoy Gop confirmed to The Business Standard. 

"A case was filed by the Shwapno officials last in June. The four have been booked under the case for using fake recruitment advertisements on Facebook to defraud people," he added.

Khurshid Imbisat Chowdhury, HR head of Shwapno, "Our company hires people through the HR department. There are certain steps that must be followed for a job in Shwapno. 

"The arrestees were conning people with fake documents and social media posts in the name of our brand."
 

Shwapno

